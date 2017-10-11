Kevin Owens On E&C Podcast This Friday, Drew Gulak Advocates For ‘No Chants’ On 205 Live, Who Has The Most Momentum Following SD Live?

|
Kevin Owens On E&C Podcast This Friday
Adam “Edge” Copeland has posted the following to Twitter announcing that Kevin Owens‘ will be their guest this week on their podcast:
Drew Gulak Advocates For ‘No Chants’ On 205 Live
WWE has shared the following photo on Instagram:
Who Has The Most Momentum Following SD Live?
WWE.com has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Who has the most momentum following this week’s SmackDown LIVE?”
Here are the current results:
Baron CorbinBecky Lynchchad gableedgeKevin OwensRandy Ortonsami zaynshelton benjaminShinsuke Nakamura