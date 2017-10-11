Mirror Online has released an exclusive interview with WWE Superstar Roman Reigns. The full article including Roman’s thoughts on Braun Strowman, a possible movie career and more can be found HERE. Below are a few excerpts. Related: The Shield Reunites On WWE RAW (Photos / Video) On his feud with John Cena: It was a huge honour. You don’t really get to face people like John Cena often. He’s definitely a rare breed, we had a lot of heavy things to say to each other building into the match, but I think at the end of the day we both came out of it with a lot of respect for each other, not only for what we do in the ring, but what we do for the company and all the various responsibilities that come with this role. I’m proud to say that I was able to beat an athlete and a competitor, a superstar and a role model like John Cena, especially in hindsight, someone who has been on top of the mountain for 15 years. He said it, it’s not just like he was wrestling at a certain level, he was at the elite level. I don’t think anybody else is going to have a career like John Cena, to be able to hold the fort down for 15 years, it seems superhuman. I’m just really glad I was able to display my skill and my talent in the ring and we had a really great match and I’m very proud of it. On a possible match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34: You know with the history I have with WrestleMania, I’ve been in the main event three years in a row, the only thing I think about is how am I going to be in the main event again. It’s been Godsent, but at the same time it can be stressful, because there really is nowhere but down to go. For me I want everything to be as meaningful and impactful as possible. Really the only way to do that now is to maintain that level of success and maintain that main event level, to go out there in front of the biggest crowd of the year and maintain that main event energy that I show week in, week out, 52 weeks of the year there is no off-season. Anything less than a main event, wouldn’t be a disappointment, because I’m always proud to be part of the biggest live event in the world, WrestleMania, that’s always going to be a great opportunity and a successful day. But when you’ve main evented three WrestleManias in a row, you don’t want to chase anything else but the main event. On The Shield reuniting: Nobody wanted The Shield to break up, but that’s the type of competitors we are, we’re wolves, we wanted to be the very best. We said from day one, we’re here to set the bar, we’re here to leave this place better than we found it. The only real way to do that is in a singles capacity. The only real way to make major movement with the product and viewership and to progress is to make major singles stars. I’m so proud to be able to say we were able to do that. Not only were we able to display the teamwork to get The Shield over, we were still able to handle the break-up. To go from being three guys who were handed multiple segments on a Monday night, anywhere from five to seven segments, splitting up and still doing it on our own, I think that just shows what kind of three individuals you have on your hands and why Vince [McMahon] and Hunter [Triple H] and the powers that be knew it was time to split these guys up. Because we’re all workhorses, we’re all thoroughbreds, we can all pull the wagon. I think you’ve seen that over the past three years, if I’m not dominating Raw, one of those two guys are. And we’ve also been able to lift people up and make people better and at the end of the day, that’s all you really can do, try and give back to the business, which has given so much to you.