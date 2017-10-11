Jim Ross Calls Neville, ‘A Star Waiting To Explode’, WWE Wishes Dusty Rhodes A Happy Birthday, Mick Foley Reacts To The Shield Reuniting

Jim Ross Calls Neville, ‘A Star Waiting To Explode’

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has released the following tweet commenting of the rumors that Neville has asked for his release from WWE:

I have no idea what the @WWENeville ‘situation’ is. Sorry. Nonetheless…Neville is a star waiting to explode. @WWE https://t.co/jkyQJATibt — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 11, 2017

WWE Wishes Dusty Rhodes A Happy Birthday

WWE has posted the following to Instagram celebrating what would have been Dusty Rhodes 72nd birthday today:

Happy birthday to the late, great Dusty Rhodes. #HappyBirthdayDream A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 11, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Mick Foley Reacts To The Shield Reuniting

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted the following on his official Facebook page this past Monday night following the official reformation of The Shield: