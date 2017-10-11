WWE Smackdown Live Viewership Sees Increase, Behind The Scenes Of WWE 2K18 MyCareer, Road To Glory Mode (Video)

Bill Pritchard
(Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

WWE Smackdown Live

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live brought in 2.467 million viewers, which is up from 2.323 million viewers last week.

This week’s show was the fourth overall ranked show in viewership on the night, and the second ranked airing in the 18-49 demographic.

WWE 2K18

The following video features a behind the scenes look at the WWE 2K18 MyCareer and Road To Glory gameplay modes:
