Jinder Mahal Defends Title After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown Live TV Tapings (Photos)

According to live reports, Jinder Mahal defended the WWE Championship against Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler after last night’s WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live television tapings. Jinder won after moving in and stealing the pin after Roode hit Ziggler with a Glorious DDT. There was some confusion as to why the current WWE Champion and the Singh Brothers were not on Smackdown last night. The trio was originally scheduled to be in India this week to promote the WWE live tour in December, but this was clearly not the case and plans changed as they worked the post show match, seen in the photos below: Dark Match after #205Live (10/10/17).. Triple Threat Match #WWEGrandRapids. #SDLive Jinder Mahal (c) v. Bobby Roode v. Dolph Ziggler pic.twitter.com/xjCEqXLQf7 — Kimberley (@KimbaLeeAnn) October 11, 2017 Stay in your place & don’t step to real Punjabi City G’z #WWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ZdOeZOJRpM — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) October 11, 2017