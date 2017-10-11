Rocky Romero Tells Incredible Story About Locating His Grandfather In Puerto Rico Post-Hurricanes

WrestleZone’s Ross Berman just wrapped an exclusive interview with NJPW’s Rocky Romero. Some of Rocky’s comments from the interview are transcribed below. Related: Former New Japan Tag Team Champion Raising Money For Puerto Rico, Full Details on Auction On the affect hurricanes Maria and Irma had on Puerto Rico: RR: Most Americans don’t even realize that Puerto Rican is a US territory. It’s a part of America. They all have US passports. They are one of us and one of our people and we need to do whatever we can to help them. They obviously have been going through a lot the past couple of years, especially with the financial crisis, but now things are worse than ever. We have to make sure that people know about it so that they get the support that they need. It’s bad down there. On how his family has been affected by the tragedy: RR: My grandfather is in Bayamon. We just barely found him. Obviously, the phone lines have been down. We hadn’t heard anything from him but finally, this is a crazy story, my cousin posted on Facebook, “Hey, if anybody in Puerto Rico can see this, somebody may know somebody, do you mind checking on my grandpa?” He kind of just put generally where he lives and a buddy he hadn’t talked to in four or five years he called, he’s a doctor, and had a couple extra hours. He went looking for him and found him. They couldn’t really communicate because his friend only speaks english. He took a picture and sent it back to my cousin on Facebook. It’s good to know everything is ok, fortunately. Rocky’s interview is in conjunction with the charity auction he is doing for Puerto Rico relief. Rocky is auctioning off a single prize package that includes the following: His entire ring attire from the NJPW G-1 Special in Long Beach

A recorded shout out to whoever wins the auction

A few other surprise gifts from his merch website All profits will be donated to Unidos Por Puerto Rico. To view Rocky's auction and bid on his amazing prize package click HERE. NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling Results (10/9), Two Titles Change Hands, Naito vs. Ishii, Okada vs. EVIL Some of the other topics Rocky discusses in the interview include: Roppongi 3K's debut

His Puerto Rican heritage

Rocky’s grandfather who was just recently located after the storm through social media

Not being able to actually make contact with his grandfather yet

The impact of NJPW’s Long Beach shows

Roppongi 3K in October’s Super Jr. Tag League

Roppongi’s new music video (embedded below)

