Rocky Romero Tells Incredible Story About Locating His Grandfather In Puerto Rico Post-Hurricanes

On the affect hurricanes Maria and Irma had on Puerto Rico:
RR: Most Americans don’t even realize that Puerto Rican is a US territory. It’s a part of America. They all have US passports. They are one of us and one of our people and we need to do whatever we can to help them. They obviously have been going through a lot the past couple of years, especially with the financial crisis, but now things are worse than ever. We have to make sure that people know about it so that they get the support that they need. It’s bad down there.
On how his family has been affected by the tragedy:
RR: My grandfather is in Bayamon. We just barely found him. Obviously, the phone lines have been down. We hadn’t heard anything from him but finally, this is a crazy story, my cousin posted on Facebook, “Hey, if anybody in Puerto Rico can see this, somebody may know somebody, do you mind checking on my grandpa?” He kind of just put generally where he lives and a buddy he hadn’t talked to in four or five years he called, he’s a doctor, and had a couple extra hours. He went looking for him and found him. They couldn’t really communicate because his friend only speaks english. He took a picture and sent it back to my cousin on Facebook. It’s good to know everything is ok, fortunately.