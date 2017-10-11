WWE NXT Results (10/11) Huge Triple Threat For A Shot At The Vacant Women’s Title, Gargano and Almas Battle In The Main Event!

WWE NXT Results October 11th, 2017

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #WZNXT hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article! NXT Women’s Championship Qualifier Triple Threat Match: Peyton Royce vs Live Morgan vs Nikki Cross Before the match starts Cross beats up her coat. Cross gets in Royce’s face. Royce yells at Morgan. Cross grabs Morgan’s hand and they clothesline Royce out of the ring. Cross rolls up Morgan. Morgan kicks out. Cross tries to clothesline Morgan but Morgan matrixes to avoid it. Morgan takes Cross over with spinning head scissors. Morgan floors Royce with a step up enziguri. Cross attacks Morgan from behind. Cross jumps on Morgan’s back and slaps on a sleeper hold. Morgan drives Cross into the corner. Cross tries to cross body block both Morgan and Royce but they catch her in mid-air. Royce and Morgan double body slam Cross. Royce puts Morgan in a modified tarantula. Cross racks Royce’s stomach to break the hold. Missile dropkick off the top by Cross on Morgan. Cross lands a hangman’s neck breaker on Morgan for a near fall. Cross sits Morgan on the top rope. Royce attacks Cross from behind. Royce tries to superplex Morgan off the top. Cross gets up and takes Royce and Morgan off the top with the tower of doom. The Undisputed Era walks out on the ramp with Taynara Conti. Adam Cole tells Conti to go to the ring. Conti pulls Cross’s leg. Cross turns around and Royce rolls her up for a near fall. Cross hits the rope hang neck breaker on Morgan. Cross goes for the pin but Conti pulls her out of the ring. Cross looks at Conti like she is going to eviscerate her. Cross chases Conti. Cross runs into the ring and gets her head kicked off by Royce. Royce hits the Fisherman’s Suplex for the win! Winner- Peyton Royce Ready. Set. DROP!!!!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5Bm03gWhBQ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 12, 2017