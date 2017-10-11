Where Was Fashion Files?, Bludgeon Brothers Note, Seth Rollins Dream Matches In WWE 2K18 (Videos)

WWE Smackdown Live Despite advertising a new episode during the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live did not air the “Pulp Fashion” episode of Fashion Files. It’s unknown why the segment did not air this week, but Breezango did end up appearing on Smackdown, competing in the opening Fatal 4 Way tag team match, losing to eventual winners and new number one contenders Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. On a somewhat related note, there was plenty of speculation about the new name given to the returning Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, who christened themselves the “Bludgeon Brothers.” Following the vignette announcing the new name, there was plenty of speculation that the ‘2B’ name (Bludgeon Brothers – two B’s / 2B) could be related to the Fashion Files latest clue in their new case. Of course, take it with a grain of salt at this time, but it’s entirely possible that Harper and Rowan are the team attacking Breezango… or it’s just another redd herring. Related: Update On Neville’s Rumored Departure From WWE, Beware The Bludgeon Brothers (Video) WWE 2K18 WWE uploaded the following video featuring several of Seth Rollins’ potential WWE dream matches as seen in the WWE 2K18 video game: