Jimmy Jacobs Reportedly No Longer Working For WWE, What Likely Led To His Release

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Jimmy Jacobs is no longer employed by WWE, and the infamous ‘Bullet Club invasion’ of RAW a few weeks ago was cited as the possible ‘straw that broke the camel’s back.’ According to sources, Jacobs departed the company sometime last week, but it’s unknown if he was released or not. What was confirmed, however, was that there was a lot of heat on him for posting an Instagram photo of himself meeting with Bullet Club during the “invasion” at the Ontario, California WWE RAW taping. Related: Bullet Club Invades WWE RAW On ‘Being The Elite’ (Video) WWE representatives did not issue any statements regarding Jacobs’ status, but Pro Wrestling Sheet noted the company was much angrier with the ‘invasion’ and it possibly led to them sending a cease and desist order to the Young Bucks over their use of ‘Too Sweet’. Pleasant surprise to see old friends in lovely California. #BCInvasion #RAW #youngbucks #bulletclub #villian #hangmanpage #WWE A post shared by Jimmy Jacobs (@jimmyjacobsx) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT UPDATE: F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer tweeted the following, confirming Pro Wrestling Sheet’s report: Just to let everyone know, the Jimmy Jacobs story is accurate about him not being w/WWE and reason listed by PW Sheet is 100% on the money — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 11, 2017