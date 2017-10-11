Marty Scurll Drops ‘Subtle’ Hint For Neville, Foot Locker Curates Sin Cara Themed Shoes, IGN Unboxes WWE 2K18 Cena Nuff Edition (Video)

|
Cryptic!
Following the news of Neville’s reported request for a release from WWE, Marty Scurll tweeted the following:
Sin Cara
WWE and Foot Locker have teamed up for a new pair of Sin Cara themed Reebok sneakers that will hit stores this week. WWE.com posted the following:
Check out Sin Cara posing with the new sneakers below:
Cena Nuff
The following video from IGN features Gav Murphy and Dale Driver unboxing the new ‘Cena Nuff’ edition of the WWE 2K18 video game: