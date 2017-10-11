Marty Scurll Drops ‘Subtle’ Hint For Neville, Foot Locker Curates Sin Cara Themed Shoes, IGN Unboxes WWE 2K18 Cena Nuff Edition (Video)

Cryptic!

Following the news of Neville’s reported request for a release from WWE, Marty Scurll tweeted the following:

Related: Jimmy Korderas Calls Sami Zayn’s Heel Turn ‘The Shot In The Arm’ Sami Needs; Addresses Neville Rumors

Sin Cara

WWE and Foot Locker have teamed up for a new pair of Sin Cara themed Reebok sneakers that will hit stores this week. WWE.com posted the following:

WWE and Foot Locker have created some incredibly memorable sneakers and the newest addition to the line is certainly no exception! The latest WWE capsule collection is to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month. The limited-edition collection will be co-branded with Reebok and curated by Sin Cara. Sin Cara has helped inspire the line and ensure the line has an authentic look to appeal to the Hispanic market. The collection will also include T-shirts that feature the likeness of both Sin Cara and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The new line will launch on Oct. 13 at select Foot Locker locations and on Footlocker.com

Check out Sin Cara posing with the new sneakers below:

Soy Lo Que Soy The @ReebokClassics x @WWE x @alexanderjohndesign Collection inspired by @SinCaraWWE. Arrives in stores and online Friday. Stores: footlocker.com/launch A post shared by Foot Locker (@footlocker) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

Related: Sin Cara Makes Entrance w/ His Son & Visits An Eddie Guerrero Mural (Video),

Cena Nuff

The following video from IGN features Gav Murphy and Dale Driver unboxing the new ‘Cena Nuff’ edition of the WWE 2K18 video game: