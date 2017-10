AJ Styles recently spoke with The Independent while promoting next month’s WWE live tour of the United Kingdom; you can read a few highlights below: AJ Styles comments on the reception from the dedicated crowds in the UK: “I can’t speak for the rest of the guys but there is a reason why I’ve been over to the UK so many times! It’s such a great crowd there and it feels like just yesterday that I wrestled there [just before joining WWE] and told the UK crowd that if there was a spot for me at the Royal Rumble, I’d go and kick tail for them. “I just really enjoy that part of the country – they’re just true wrestling fans.” Styles comments on the rise of the independent scene internationally, and how WWE recognizes talent is coming from more places: “It is something we’ve said before. It is a great time to be watching wrestling because there are so many things going on. That’s a good thing, and WWE sees that and knows that they need to have something in the UK and Mexico and stuff like that. They recognize that there is other talent out there and it doesn’t always come from the United States. I’m very proud.” Styles responds to praise from fans and peers that he is the best wrestler in the world: “I don’t know that I’m the best wrestler in the world,” he said. “But I like to think that I work hard when I step into a ring and I take a lot of pride in what I do, take in pride in what I do. Who is the best? That’s up for discussion I think; there are a lot of great performers out there. You never know which one is going to be the next ‘top guy’, but if you’re asking me about being the best wrestler in the world? I’d say I’m not.”