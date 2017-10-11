New Competitor Confirmed For Women’s Title Match At NXT Takeover War Games, Al Snow Comments On The Shield’s Return

Inside Al’s Head Al Snow recently posted his latest advice column, “Inside Al’s Head” on Sports Illustrated, and commented on the reasons WWE reunited The Shield on TV this week. It was originally reported that WWE was doing it to boost ticket sales for WWE TLC, but Snow believes there are two other more important reasons for it: “The Shield reuniting is interesting, because there has to be a purpose to it. And The Shield reunion is being done for two obvious reasons. Reigns is finally starting, and that’s the key, to get over. Remember, the term ‘get over’ means the audience wants to live vicariously through a babyface, and that is absolutely essential. If it isn’t done, he’ll never garner heat, which is also misunderstood. ‘Heat’ is not a heel’s offense; it is a want, a need, a desire to build within the audience that builds to frustration, and even anger, but also with that belief that somewhere and somehow that the babyface, who they live vicariously through, will give them justice against the heel. The most likely case, which was two likely propositions, to reunite The Shield is one, even in a somewhat rushed manner, is to put Rollins and Ambrose with Reigns to give them the rub. I don’t think that is the case. Rollins and Ambrose are over in their own way.” Snow also believes it to be very likely that Rollins or Ambrose, if not both of them, will end up turning on Reigns when it’s all said and done. NXT Takeover Peyton Royce qualified for the Women’s Championship match at NXT Takeover: War Games in Houston after winning a triple threat against Nikki Cross and Liv Morgan tonight. Royce joins Kairi Sane as the confirmed participants for the title match for the vacant NXT Women’s title. .@WWEPeytonRoyce along with @BillieKayWWE are headed to HOUSTON for #NXTTakeOver! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KUWfpiUE7L — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 12, 2017