Major Update Regarding Neville’s WWE Status

Dave Meltzer reports the following in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter regarding Neville’s alleged departure from WWE:

One person close to the situation insisting he’s 100 percent gone. The company’s official word is that he is still with the company and never quit. At press time, this was a situation that wasn’t fully sorted out.

Related: Neville Reportedly Asks For WWE Release

John Cena Relieved That Nikki Bella Is Retiring

WWE has released the following clip from the latest episode of Total Bellas that aired last night: