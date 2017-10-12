More Details On Why Kalisto Won The Cruiserweight Title

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the decision to have Kalisto win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship was a last minute decision made by Vince McMahon because no one else could think of anything better.

The creative team was left in bind after Neville decided to walk out of the company because the planned main event for the show was supposed to be Neville versus Enzo in a non-title match. Neville was told that he was going to lose to Enzo in the match and he decided to leave the company instead.

They also note that the plan is for Enzo to win the title back soon.

