Fortune has released the above video on-line featuring Stephanie McMahon speaking at the Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C. yesterday.

Below is an excerpt from the article that corresponds with the video:

The WWE also empowers fans by tweaking its in-ring storylines based on what’s resonating with viewers, said McMahon: “We’re taking feedback in real time.” And in WWE NXT, the company’s developmental league, “our audience is actually determining who makes it to the next level—and they know it,” adds McMahon. “Our audience tells us what they love, what they don’t like, and—worst—what they don’t care about,” she says. She also attributes recent changes to the women’s wrestling league to WWE fans who used Twitter to demand that female athletes get more screen time and better storylines. The hashtag #GiveDivasAChance trended for three days, says McMahon. The attention spurred her and her father, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, to make significant changes to the division, including launching the all-women’s Mae Young Classic tournament, named after an iconic female wrestler of the 1930s and ’40s—which took place in September.

