|
Jimmy Jacobs Indirectly Addresses WWE Release Rumors
Last night a new report from Pro Wrestling Sheet was released stating that Jimmy Jacobs had been released by WWE. Jacobs had been working for WWE as an agent.
The reason given in the report was that Jimmy took a social media photo with The Young Bucks the night Bullet Club “invaded” WWE RAW.
Related: Jimmy Jacobs Reportedly No Longer Working For WWE, What Likely Led To His Release
Jacobs took to Twitter last night and posted the following indirectly addressing the rumors around his release:
Brie Bella Celebrates Daniel Bryan’s Viking DNA
WWE has released the following clip on-line from last night’s episode of Total Bellas: