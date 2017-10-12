Jimmy Jacobs Indirectly Addresses WWE Release Rumors

Last night a new report from Pro Wrestling Sheet was released stating that Jimmy Jacobs had been released by WWE. Jacobs had been working for WWE as an agent.

The reason given in the report was that Jimmy took a social media photo with The Young Bucks the night Bullet Club “invaded” WWE RAW.

Jacobs took to Twitter last night and posted the following indirectly addressing the rumors around his release:

But then I saw the news. If the news is true, you should buy the new t-shirt available at https://t.co/Fr7vNEVDTw pic.twitter.com/hnBu7rNYah — jimmyjacobs.net (@JimmyJacobsX) October 12, 2017

Brie Bella Celebrates Daniel Bryan’s Viking DNA

WWE has released the following clip on-line from last night’s episode of Total Bellas:

Brie embraces her husband’s Viking heritage, and the couple reveals Birdie’s middle name.