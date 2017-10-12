The Latest Regarding Brock Lesnar’s WWE & UFC Future

The Latest On Brock Lesnar’s WWE & UFC Future

In the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer addresses Dana White’s recent comment that Brock Lesnar is under WWE contract until August and couldn’t fight for UFC before then.

Meltzer notes that Lesnar’s final date wrestling for WWE on his current contract would be up by WrestleMania, or possibly the night after on RAW. Lesnar’s contract has a renewal clause written into it and many expect Lesnar to renew with WWE because he will be 41 and, “that’s simply not the age you sign a three-year contract and turn your back on WWE.”

If Lesnar does choose to fight again he would be able to finish with WWE at WrestleMania and have time to prepare for a fight in August, like White described.

Interestingly Meltzer also notes that, even tho WWE and UFC are both repped by WME-IMG, relations between the two companies aren’t smooth. White’s business relationship with Triple H sounds to be on good terms but things with Vince are more icy.

