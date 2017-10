PWInsider.com has released a new report clarifying many of the stories that have been circulating regarding Neville’s alleged departure from WWE. The full, detailed report can be found HERE. Below are some excerpts: Neville did not walk out of RAW because he was never there

Neville did not wrestle on the WWE Live events the weekend before RAW

Mustafa Ali wrestled Enzo instead of Neville at those WWE Live events

The decision to crown Kalisto the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion was made late in the day Monday when it became clear Neville would not be at RAW

According to two sources that spoke with PWInsider Neville pushed for his release so that he could go out onto the independents and create a name for himself like Drew McIntyre

Neville was said to be unhappy for a variety of reasons including being left off the WrestleMania 33 DVD and not receiving royalties because of it

Neville is still under contract and there is a chance the two sides could still come to an agreement

At this time Neville is not factored into any of the WWE's cruiserweight division plans