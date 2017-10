Breezango Get Their First Look At WWE 2K18 WWE has released the following video on-line: Fandango and Tyler Breeze describe what’s it like to see WWE 2K18 for the first time and comment on how well 2K captured the essence of Breezango in the upcoming WWE video game. Related: Breezango Comments On The Success Of The Fashion Files Clip Of Goldberg On The Goldbergs Released On-Line Former WWE & WCW World Champion Goldberg made his long awaited debut on ABC’s The Goldberg last night playing the character Coach Nick. You can view a clip from Goldberg’s appearance on The Goldbergs below: Who else could play Coach Mellor’s brother? We can’t wait for @Goldberg‘s hilarious turn on #TheGoldbergs tonight! pic.twitter.com/rkL7SVjKrt — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) October 11, 2017