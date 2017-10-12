The Undisputed Era Comments On Making A Statement, Stable Name Origins, Making Enemies In NXT

NXT’s The Undisputed Era recently took part in an interview with WWE.com; you can read a few highlights below: Adam Cole on why they chose NXT Takeover: Brooklyn as their time to make a statement: Here’s the deal. You don’t make a statement unless you make noise. We knew that what we were doing was going to cause a lot of ruckus. We knew it would get people talking. And that’s exactly what we wanted. The only way you make a name for yourself in this sport is to make a statement, a loud statement, and that’s exactly what we did at TakeOver: Brooklyn. Bobby Fish comments on debuting a few months before O’Reilly and Cole, if he knew about the attack? Nothing I do is impulsive; everything I do is based around a sound strategy. Of course I knew all along. This was a deliberate course of action designed to expose the holes within NXT, capitalize on those weaknesses, and ensure success. Cole comments on how they came up with the name The Undisputed Era: When you say the word “undisputed,” what do you think of? You think of something that is untouchable, undeniable. Myself, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly are all of those things. We’ve proven before we got here that we are one in a million, and we’ll do it again here in NXT. Also, people talk about the different eras in wrestling — The Golden Era, The Attitude Era, The Reality Era. This is our era; it’s our time to show the world who runs this sport. O’Reilly comments on making quick enemies of Sanity and Drew McIntyre: Frankly, we aren’t afraid of making enemies. There’s a saying in this sport I’ve heard countless times: “You can make friends, or you can make money.” Enough said. We are here to make money. The more enemies we have, the more big-money matches we make. I welcome anybody who claims they are offended by our actions to say so to our face. It just makes it easier to discern that you are, in fact, an enemy of the state to us. The only guys I care about are Bobby, Adam and myself.