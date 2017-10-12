GFW Impact Results (10/12) Garza Jr. and Johnny Impact Battle To Become Number One Contender!

GFW Impact Results

October 12th, 2017

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #WZImpact hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article! In Ring Segment: LAX Konnan announces LAX wants there rematch. oVe hits walk to the ring. Dave and Jake each grab chairs before getting in the ring. Dave gets in Konnan’s face. Dave tells Konnan that if they want their rematch they got it. It doesn’t matter what kind of match it is. Konnan says it’s going to be a 5150 street fight. Dave says it doesn’t matter what the match is. Konnan says he is offended that they came out here to talk and oVe brought weapons. LAX is going to send oVe back to the trailer park to bleep bleep bleep. Diamante grabs the mic and adds that a 5150 street fight doesn’t just mean Santana and Ortiz, oVe will be facing ALL of LAX. Diamante slaps Dave. Dave pushes Diamante out of the ring. A huge brawl breaks out. LAX hit the Gringo Cutter in the corner on Dave. Jake is tossed out of the ring through a table. Don’t poke the beasts. You might not make it to #BFG2017 #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/kgK4XfymTL — Draztik | Santana (@SantanaLAX) October 13, 2017