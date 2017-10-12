Cathy Kelley On Rey Mysterio’s Praise For Kalisto (Video), Superstitious Smackdown Moments On Friday The 13th Themed WWE Flashback Friday

WWE.com issued the following preview for this week’s WWE Flashback Friday on WWE Network, which features a ‘Friday The 13th’ theme:

WWE’s Friday the Thirteenth

Do you believe in superstitions? Stay away from black cats, ladders and broken mirrors and tune in to WWE Network to relive some noteworthy Friday the 13th moments in WWE SmackDown history. From spooky standoffs with the likes of The Undertaker and Kane to eerie encounters with The Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt, be sure to hold on to your lucky rabbit’s foot and avoid opening up your umbrella indoors. You’ll find all the good fortune you need right here on WWE Flashback Friday the Thirteenth.

Featured Moments

SmackDown, Episode #495

Jeff Hardy makes his return to address his sibling rivalry and his quest to reclaim gold. Plus, relive a Fatal 4-Way Match main event and more.

Streaming at 3 p.m. ET | Watch now on demand

SmackDown, Episode #534

Chris Jericho and The Undertaker meet one-on-one for the first time, and Rey Mysterio and Batista sign the contract for their upcoming match.

Streaming at 4:30 p.m. ET | Watch now on demand

SmackDown, Episode #573

World Heavyweight Champion Kane faces Kofi Kingston, and Rey Mysterio battles Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler in the main event.

Streaming at 6 p.m. ET | Watch now on demand

SmackDown, Episode #734

Big Show deals with the repercussions of defying Triple H on Raw, and Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton exchange verbal jabs on “The Cutting Edge.”

Streaming at 7:30 p.m. ET | Watch now on demand

SmackDown, Episode #773

WWE COO Triple H promises to update the WWE Universe regarding the WWE Championship Ladder Match at Money in the Bank.

Streaming at 9 p.m. ET | Watch now on demand

SmackDown, Episode #334

A new World Heavyweight Champion will be decided in a main event Battle Royal. Plus, relive the 22nd anniversary of Piper’s Pit and more.

Watch now on demand

SmackDown, Episode #412

World Heavyweight Champion Edge hosts a Mardi Gras party, and The Great Khali and Batista sign the contract for their upcoming match.

Watch now on demand

SmackDown, Episode #399

The Undertaker and Batista unite to face Mr. Kennedy and Finlay in the main event, and Kane battles Dave Taylor and William Regal.

Watch now on demand

SmackDown, Episode #373

Batista, Finlay and Bobby Lashley battle for an opportunity to challenge King Booker for the World Heavyweight Title, and MVP takes on Kane.

Watch now on demand

SmackDown, Episode #673

Sheamus takes on Chris Jericho, Alberto Del Rio faces Sin Cara, and Christian and Santino Marella are in tag team action.

Watch now on demand