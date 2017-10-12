More Backstage News On Jimmy Jacobs’ WWE Departure, Becky Lynch Recaps Journey To WWE On ‘My First Job’ (Video)

Jimmy Jacobs As noted last night, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Jimmy Jacobs is no longer employed by WWE, with his posting a picture of Bullet Club during their recent ‘invasion’ on social media likely playing a role in his departure. PWInsider.com is reporting while Jacobs was seen as “one of the boys” and was well liked among the other talents in the company, but WWE sources had said Jacobs could have been seen as “ignoring his job” when he went outside to see his friends in Bullet Club and posted a picture together on social media. It was noted that indirectly got someone else over, and this is being seen as the deciding reason for his departure, but this wasn’t the only issue with him. A recent sabbatical over the summer to take care of some personal issues was also cited as possibly putting a target on his back. Related: Jimmy Jacobs Indirectly Addresses WWE Release Rumors, Brie Bella Celebrates Daniel Bryan’s Viking DNA My First Job The following video is the latest episode of WWE’s My First Job and it features Becky Lynch looking back at all of the jobs she had before making it as a WWE Superstar: