WWE.com posted the following preview for this Tuesday’s match between Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode:

The heated rivalry between Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler will reach a boiling point when the brash Superstars clash in a rematch from WWE Hell in a Cell this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE.

The two collided for the first time last Sunday on WWE Network, and The Glorious One got the upper hand on Ziggler, rolling him up with a handful of tights to earn the victory. A furious Ziggler got up after the bell and planted Roode into the canvas with a Zig Zag.

This past Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, Roode called Ziggler out for a fight. The Showoff appeared ready to give The Glorious One what he wanted, but backed out, saying their rematch wouldn’t go down that night.

There won’t be any backing out in this WWE Hell in a Cell rematch, though. Who will be victorious: Bobby Roode or Dolph Ziggler? Find out this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!