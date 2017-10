AJ Styles recently spoke with Vulture Hound; you can read a few excerpts below: Styles comments on saying he’s the best wrestler in the world: “I take a lot of pride in what I do. I try to perfect everything. But, being the best? That’s up for discussion. There are a lot of great performers out there, and you never know which one is going to be the next top guy. If you’re asking me if I think I’m the best wrestler in the world? I’d say I’m not.” Styles says he knows what to say whenever the question of dream opponents comes up: “When it comes to dream opponents that’s not up to me, that’s up to the WWE fans. What do they want to see and how can we make that happen? I just want to give the fans what they want to see. At the end of the day, they’re the ones paying to see it, so let’s give them what they want to see.” Styles comments on being ranked above Undertaker in the WWE 2K18 video game: “I don’t know how a former world champion, including The Undertaker, gets moved down to an 89. I’m glad they moved me up to a 90, but if you have too many guys above AJ Styles, then something’s wrong here. I believe I’m one of the better workers in the WWE and that the ratings should reflect that…As far as the game goes, I think it looks really good.”