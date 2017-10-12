WWE Hall Of Famer Blasts Shane McMahon, Calls Him An Idiot For HIAC Spot, IMPACT Stars Arrive In Pro Wrestling NOAH (Video)

|
Hell In A Cell
“Superstar” Billy Graham posted the following comments on his Facebook account, ripping WWE and Shane McMahon for the high spot in the WWE Hell In A Cell main event and WWE’s ‘deception’ in the storyline fallout:
Impact Wrestling
The following video features IMPACT Wrestling stars Eddie Edwards, Garza Jr and Eli Drake arriving in Japan to compete for Pro Wrestling NOAH:
eddie edwardseli drakegarza jrimpact wrestlingPro Wrestling NOAHShane McMahonsuperstar billy grahamWWEHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?