WWE Hall Of Famer Blasts Shane McMahon, Calls Him An Idiot For HIAC Spot, IMPACT Stars Arrive In Pro Wrestling NOAH (Video)

Hell In A Cell “Superstar” Billy Graham posted the following comments on his Facebook account, ripping WWE and Shane McMahon for the high spot in the WWE Hell In A Cell main event and WWE’s ‘deception’ in the storyline fallout: Shane “Idiot” McMahon As always, the WWE will first lie to us, then when they get caught they tell the fans the truth. I consider Shane McMahon to be nothing more than a rich man’s foolish son. In a deliberate attempt to deceive us, the WWE released a statement that daddy’s little son was just fine after this leap below and now they have told us that he really is hurt. Disgusting and I have no sympathy for this spoiled brat and maybe he wont try to defy gravity ever again for a worthless, meaningless, and dumb as Hell cheap pop. Superstar Billy Graham Impact Wrestling The following video features IMPACT Wrestling stars Eddie Edwards, Garza Jr and Eli Drake arriving in Japan to compete for Pro Wrestling NOAH: