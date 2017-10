WWE Hall Of Famer Blasts Shane McMahon, Calls Him An Idiot For HIAC Spot, IMPACT Stars Arrive In Pro Wrestling NOAH (Video)

Hell In A Cell “Superstar” Billy Graham posted the following comments on his Facebook account, ripping WWE and Shane McMahon for the high spot in the WWE Hell In A Cell main event and WWE’s ‘deception’ in the storyline fallout: Shane “Idiot” McMahon As always, the WWE will first lie to us, then when they get caught they tell the fans the truth. I consider Shane McMahon to be nothing more than a rich man’s foolish son. In a deliberate attempt to deceive us, the WWE released a statement that daddy’s little son was just fine after this leap below and now they have told us that he really is hurt. Disgusting and I have no sympathy for this spoiled brat and maybe he wont try to defy gravity ever again for a worthless, meaningless, and dumb as Hell cheap pop. Superstar¬†Billy Graham Impact Wrestling The following video features IMPACT Wrestling stars Eddie Edwards, Garza Jr and Eli Drake arriving in Japan to compete for Pro Wrestling NOAH: