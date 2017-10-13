Madison Rayne Training At WWE Performance Center

PWInsider.com is reporting that former TNA Knockout’s Champion Madison Rayne has been at the WWE Performance Center training this week.

Rayne quietly left TNA in July and there has been some speculation that WWE has been interested in signing her ever since.

Their report also notes that Serena Deeb and Austin Aries have both been seen at the WWE Performance Center recently as well.

Related: Serena Deeb Reflects On Her Week As Guest NXT Coach (Video)

The Bella Twins Celebrate Women’s Empowerment

WWE has released the following video on-line: