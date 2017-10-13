Madison Rayne Training At WWE Performance Center, The Bella Twins Celebrate Women’s Empowerment

Nick Hausman
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 25: Madison Rayne and Tara competes in the ring against Angelina Love and Mickie James during the TNA Wrestling - European Tour at O2 Arena on January 25, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Bongarts/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 25: Madison Rayne and Tara competes in the ring against Angelina Love and Mickie James during the TNA Wrestling – European Tour at O2 Arena on January 25, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Madison Rayne Training At WWE Performance Center

PWInsider.com is reporting that former TNA Knockout’s Champion Madison Rayne has been at the WWE Performance Center training this week.

Rayne quietly left TNA in July and there has been some speculation that WWE has been interested in signing her ever since.

Their report also notes that Serena Deeb and Austin Aries have both been seen at the WWE Performance Center recently as well.

Related: Serena Deeb Reflects On Her Week As Guest NXT Coach (Video)

The Bella Twins Celebrate Women’s Empowerment

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Brie and Nikki Bella talk about important life changes in and out of the ring while at The WIN Awards.
brie bellamadison raynenikki bella
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"