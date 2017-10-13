Update On WWE’s Plans For WarGames

PWInsider.com is reporting that, according to sources they’ve spoken to, the NXT Takeover WarGames match will be, “something of an adapted version of the match with a WWE spin on it.”

No word on exactly what that means but it will be interesting to see how much WWE veers from the original execution WarGames.

Related: New Competitor Confirmed For Women’s Title Match At NXT Takeover War Games

NESN Discusses Billy Graham’s Shot At Shane McMahon

NESN’s has released the following video on-line featuring Courtney Cox looking at “Superstar” Billy Graham’s recent criticism of Shane McMahon’s performance at Hell In A Cell:

Capitol Wrestling Presents #BingeMode On Twitch

The following was submitted to WrestleZone by Capitol Wrestling: