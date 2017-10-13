Update On WWE’s Plans For WarGames, NESN Talks Billy Graham’s Shot At Shane McMahon, Capitol Wrestling Presents #BingeMode

Update On WWE’s Plans For WarGames

PWInsider.com is reporting that, according to sources they’ve spoken to, the NXT Takeover WarGames match will be, “something of an adapted version of the match with a WWE spin on it.”

No word on exactly what that means but it will be interesting to see how much WWE veers from the original execution WarGames.

NESN Discusses Billy Graham’s Shot At Shane McMahon

NESN’s  has released the following video on-line featuring Courtney Cox looking at “Superstar” Billy Graham’s recent criticism of Shane McMahon’s performance at Hell In A Cell:

Capitol Wrestling Presents #BingeMode On Twitch

The following was submitted to WrestleZone by Capitol Wrestling:

One day before Capitol Wrestling tapes a brand new set of Capitol Wrestling Television in Hoboken, they present all 27 episodes of Capitol Wrestling Television as they present #BINGEMODE!

Watch all 27 episodes for 13 hours on Friday the 13th at twitch.tv/CapitolWrestling and see matches featuring Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Anthony Gangone, Bull James, Mike Kanellis, and MORE from Capitol Wrestling’s weekly episodic television show!
And tomorrow night Capitol Wrestling returns to 301 Garden Street in Hoboken, New Jersey to crown their first champion as well as a double main event and the best experience in independent wrestling!
The Card for Capitol Wrestling’s return to Hoboken
Anthony Gangone vs. Matt Macintosh
Sonny Kiss vs. Logan Easton Laroux
Paul Jordane and Ken Dixon vs. Sex Crazed
The Mempho Mofo vs. Jasin Karloff
JUBA vs. Logan Black
NYWK vs. The Perfect Strangers
Joey Ace, Ronnie Burton, &  Nyla Rose vs. Timmy Danger, Ryan Zane, & Stan Styles w/ Neil Sharkey & Portia Vaughn
Capitol Wrestling TV Title: Mike Law (C) vs. Beau Crockett
Joe Keys vs. Killian McMurphy
MATCH ZERO: HYsteria vs. The AOC
Tickets start as low as $20.00 at Tinyurl.com/CapitolIV
