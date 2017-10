WWE Celebrates 20 Years Of DX w/ Instagram Story

WWE has released the following Instagram story commemorating the 20th anniversary of the formation of D-Generation X:

Twenty years ago today #DX was born! Head to our @Instagram story for a closer look! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

Related: 20 Years Ago Today HBK Gives DX It’s Name (Video)

Cathy Kelley Previews Asuka v Emma

WWE has released the following video on-line: