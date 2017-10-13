Baron Corbin Wants You In A Puddle Of Tears (Video), New Collection Added To The WWE Network, Tickets Now On-Sale For NXT Takeover: WarGames

Baron Corbin Wants You In A Puddle Of Tears

WWE has released the following video on-line:

New United States Champion Baron Corbin selects his victory over AJ Styles at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 as his WWE Network Pick of the Week.

New Collection Added To The WWE Network

WWE has added a new collection to the WWE Network called “New To The Network.”

The collection features new content that’s been added to the WWE Network in the last few weeks.

Tickets Now On-Sale For NXT Takeover: WarGames

Triple H has posted the following to Twitter announcing that tickets have officially gone on sale for WarGames:

Tickets can be bought HERE.

The tickets site also features a lay out of the arena and includes two rings, side by side, right in the middle of the arena.