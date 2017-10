Jinder Mahal Reveals Opponent For WWE India Shows

WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal has posted the following to Twitter announcing that he will be defending his title against Kevin Owens on December 8th and 9th when WWE presents live events in New Delhi:

Made a huge announcement on the set of WWE Sunday Dhamaal. Challenging for my WWE Title on Dec 8/9 in New Delhi will be @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/eMK3dZW5Ru — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) October 13, 2017

