Dolph Ziggler Appearing On TruTV Show

Dolph Ziggler will be appearing on Adam Ruins Everything this coming Tuesday on TruTV.

NXT Superstars Reveal Hidden Talents

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Superstars like Zelina Vega, Angelo Dawkins, Peyton Royce and more show off their favorite hidden talents.

Related: New Competitor Confirmed For Women’s Title Match At NXT Takeover WarGames

WWE Holding Tryout For New Female Superstars

Squared Circle Sirens is reporting that the following women are currently at the WWE Performance Center for a tryout WWE is holding this weekend: