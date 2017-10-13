On Seek & Destroy taking on Bullet Club in the main event of ROH Global Wars Chicago:
Sabin: There’s kind of the same dynamic. You have a tag team that’s kind of the center piece of the group and then you have individuals surrounding them. Obviously with Bullet Club you have The Young Bucks as the center piece and with Seek and Destroy you’ve got the Motor City Machine Guns. I think there is a lot more similarities than differences and I guess the biggest difference would be the cult following. They have a HUGE cult following and they are doing things that no act outside of the WWE vs WCW/NWO late-90s guys have done. We both love wrestling. We have a passion for wrestling and we look forward to giving fans their money’s worth.
On Flip’s match with current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at ROH Global Wars: Chicago:
Flip: He’s been doing this a little bit longer than me. He’s been doing it very well. I am kind of the new kid on the block and I am trying to make a name for myself. I don’t know if there is anything I do that is better than him because I think we both have something different about us and that is why we are succeeding in this business. We have something different about us. I’ve never stepped into the ring with him before so I don’t know how much better he is. I don’t know about all that “he’s better than me” type nonsense.