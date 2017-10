F4Wonline.com is reporting that the current creative plan for the main event of this year’s WWE Survivor Series is to do a “Champion vs Champion” non-title main event pitting WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar against WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal.

Related: The Latest Regarding Brock Lesnar’s WWE & UFC Future

The report also notes that the final WWE Survivor Series card should be finalized in the next few weeks as RAW and Smackdown Live begin their build to the big, dual brand event.