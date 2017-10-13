Ryback Talks John Cena’s Schedule, Changes Made To WrestleCon Schedule

Ryback Thinks John Cena’s Schedule Is Good For WWE In the recently released episode of The Dominick Nati Show, Former WWE Superstar Ryback was asked about whether he thinks John Cena should retire. Ryback said that the current schedule is actually the best option for both WWE and John Cena: “He’s been fortunate to have a lot of opportunities outside of wrestling where he can not take on that full schedule. He did it for a long, long time, so I think it’s great he’s doing other things outside of wrestling. I think as everyone can see, when you allow other talents the opportunity to succeed, they will always step up time and time again.” Related: Ryback On If WWE Would Put A Women’s Match As The Main Event At Wrestlemania Changes To WrestleCon Schedule In New Orleans Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that there are a series of changes to the WrestleMania Weekend schedule for WrestleCon in New Orleans, LA on April 5th to April 8th. Three days (4/6, 4/7, 4/8) will have the full convention set up, including autograph signings, meet and greets, and photo opportunities. It is expected that all of the days will end in the late-afternoon, specifically citing 9am-3pm as the hours for convention days.

The Saturday schedule will feature a gap for fans to attend NXT TakeOver, with House of Hardcore scheduled for an hour after the WWE Network Special ends. For this same reason, the WrestleCon Supershow has been moved to Thursday, so as not to interfere with NXT.

CZW will not be holding their annual Best of The Best Jr. Heavyweights Tournament, and will be presenting something different for this year’s festivities. There is also talk of other unannounced promotions taking part in the weekend’s cornucopia of wrestling. The full schedule is listed below, per PWInsider: Thursday 4/5 6 PM to 8:30 PM– Wildkat Entertainment Thursday 4/5 9:30 PM – WrestleCon Supershow Friday 4/6 12 Noon to 2:30 PM – The Crash (Mexico) Friday 4 PM to 6:30 PM – Revolution Pro (UK) Friday 9 PM – Impact Wrestling Saturday 4/7 11 AM to 2 PM – Pro Wrestling Revolver “Pancakes and Piledrivers”

Saturday 4 PM til 6:30 PM – Combat Zone Wrestling Saturday One hour after WWE NXT event ends – House of Hardcore Wrestlemania Sunday 4/7, Wrestlecon will hold its annual Mania Moments Breakfast.