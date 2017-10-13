Linda McMahon Comments On Businesses Leaving Connecticut

Linda McMahon Talks Businesses Leaving Connecticut According to NBC Connecticut, Linda McMahon’s first official trip to Connecticut since joining the Small Business Administration included some comments on the financial situation of the WWE’s home state. The former President and CEO of WWE said that companies like Aetna and General Electric were leaving due to an “unfavorable tax situation.” The full quote, per NBC Connecticut: “It’s sad for me because one of the first reasons that my husband and I came to Connecticut to start a business was the favorable tax environment,” said McMahon of the current fiscal situation in Connecticut. “We were able to start our business and really grow it and today it’s just not true and we have many businesses that are leaving because we have an unfavorable tax environment.” While most of WWE’s developmental and a majority of their Superstars are based in Florida, the company itself is still based in Stamford, CT.