Linda McMahon Comments On Businesses Leaving Connecticut

Linda McMahon Talks Businesses Leaving Connecticut
According to NBC Connecticut, Linda McMahon’s first official trip to Connecticut since joining the Small Business Administration included some comments on the financial situation of the WWE’s home state. The former President and CEO of WWE said that companies like Aetna and General Electric were leaving due to an “unfavorable tax situation.”
The full quote, per NBC Connecticut:
While most of WWE’s developmental and a majority of their Superstars are based in Florida, the company itself is still based in Stamford, CT.