Rocky Romero Announces New NJPW Prize Added To Charity Auction, How Much Needs To Be Raised, & How Long Left To Bid

Ross Berman
Photo Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Rocky Romero has announced that George Carroll, head of North American Expansion for NJPW, is adding a poster from the NJPW G1 Special in Long Beach to Romero’s auction to benefit Unidos Por Puerto Rico, but only if $800 is raised for Unidos Por Puerto Rico, the current highest bid is $560.

The auction ends on Saturday, so there is still a little over 24 hours left to bid. The link for bidding is available by clicking HERE.

Donations to Unidos Por Puerto Rico can be made HERE.
