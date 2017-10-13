Rocky Romero Announces New NJPW Prize Added To Charity Auction, How Much Needs To Be Raised, & How Long Left To Bid

|
Rocky Romero Announces New Prize In Charity Auction
New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Rocky Romero has announced that George Carroll, head of North American Expansion for NJPW, is adding a poster from the NJPW G1 Special in Long Beach to Romero’s auction to benefit Unidos Por Puerto Rico, but only if $800 is raised for Unidos Por Puerto Rico, the current highest bid is $560.
The auction ends on Saturday, so there is still a little over 24 hours left to bid. The link for bidding is available by clicking HERE.
Donations to Unidos Por Puerto Rico can be made HERE.