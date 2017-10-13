Amazon Delaying WWE 2K18 Pre-Orders, Much To The Chagrin Of UK Fans (UPDATED)

Amazon Delaying WWE 2K18 Pre-Orders in UK Many UK fans are reporting that Amazon has delayed shipment of pre-ordered copies of WWE 2K18, despite the game being advertised as available 4-days early for pre-order customers. Some fans also reported that Amazon was emailing UK customers on the day of early release that the delivery will not be made until 10/18 in some cases. This has caused an uproar on social media: Bought WWE2k18 on Amazon and it’s advertised as “play 4 days early” but I have no way of magically playing this. pic.twitter.com/ObK5riwTvS — Boring Dude ️ (@puggysharps) October 13, 2017 I preordered WWE 2K18: Deluxe edition from Amazon UK and it still hasn’t dispatched yet, I was suppose to get the game today. — InfestissumamDan (@RammSquareDan) October 13, 2017 bummed that all of a sudden @Amazon won’t deliver my @WWEgames #WWE2K18 deluxe game today that I pre-ordered in June. Have to wait. — Edwin Narvaez (@EddieTheGiant25) October 13, 2017 Totally let down by @amazon pre order #WWE2K18 booked the day off work to get an email saying they can’t deliver until the 18th #complaint — James I Hulbert (@jaymzh666) October 13, 2017 UPDATE: Wrestlezone has obtained the text of the email Amazon is sending out. The email states that there can be “unexpected fluctuations in supply or demand, manufacturing issues, or release date changes for new products can occasionally add time to our original availability estimates,” despite the game being advertised as being playable 4-days early via pre-order. The text was graciously transcribed by Jason Potter, an Amazon UK customer: “Hello, We’re writing to let you know that the following items have been unexpectedly delayed: “WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition (PS4)” Estimated arrival date: October 17 2017 One of our aims is to provide a convenient and efficient service but in this case, we’ve fallen short. Please accept our sincere apologies. You haven’t been charged for these items. We don’t charge your payment card until just before your parcel is dispatched, at which time we’ll send you an e-mail to confirm the payment details, estimated delivery date, contents and method of delivery. If the order won’t arrive by the time you need it, you can cancel the order or an individual item from your order by visiting Your Account, and viewing the order details. As long as the item hasn’t entered the dispatch process, you’ll be able to cancel it. We hope to see you again soon. http://Amazon.co.uk http://www.amazon.co.uk Please note: This e-mail was sent from a notification-only address that can’t accept incoming e-mail. ***** WHY WAS THE DELIVERY ESTIMATE CHANGED? While we do our best to stick to these estimates, unexpected fluctuations in supply or demand, manufacturing issues, or release date changes for new products can occasionally add time to our original availability estimates. ***** WHAT IF I WANT TO CHANGE OR CANCEL MY ORDER? You can always check on your order in Your Account which you can access by clicking this link: https://www.amazon.co.uk/your-account Once there, choose “Your Orders”. If there are other items in your order, they’ll be dispatched according to the delivery estimates listed in the order details in Your Account. If the order is “Dispatching Now” or “Dispatched”, you won’t be able to make any changes. ***** WHAT IF AN ITEM HAS DISPATCHED AND I NO LONGER WANT IT? If your order arrives too late, you can either refuse delivery or return it to us for a refund. For returns instructions, please visit our Returns Support Centre: https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/css/returns/homepage.html … ***** HOW DO I CONTACT YOU ABOUT MY ORDER? If you have more questions, or would like to contact Customer Service, please visit our Help pages: http://www.amazon.co.uk/help *****”