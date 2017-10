The Big Show Post-Surgery Recovery Update

The Big Show has shared the following on Twitter updating fans on his post-hip surgery recovery:

Less than three weeks since hip surgery and back in the gym. Slow and steady but still focused. #GiantInTheGym pic.twitter.com/Q0h7Q9TmYP — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) October 13, 2017

Scotty 2 Hotty’s Son Does ‘The Worm’ At NXT Live Event

WWE NXT has shared the following video on Twitter from tonight’s NXT Live Event in Orlando.

It features former two-time WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty’s son doing “the worm” for the live crowd. He is joined by The Street Profits who cheer him on: