The Shield’s Top 10 Coolest Moments (Video), Mark Briscoe Injury Update, How Old Is Stacey Keibler Today?

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns celebrate their victory at the WWE SummerSlam 2015 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

The Shield’s Top 10 Coolest Moments

WWE has released the following video on-line:

In just a few short years, The Shield redefined what it means to be cool in the WWE Universe. Here are the 10 coolest moments featuring the united front of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

Mark Briscoe Injury Update

PWInsider.com is reporting that Mark Briscoe suffered a dislocated shoulder at last night’s Ring of Honor Global Wars event in Pittsburgh. The dislocation happened early in his bout against Hiromu Takahashi.

Briscoe apparently had his elbow popped back into place and will not require surgery. He is still on the road with Ring of Honor as part of their Global Wars tour but whether he wrestles this weekend is yet to be seen.

Stacy Keibler’s Birthday Today

Today is the 38th birthday of former WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler!
