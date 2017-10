The Rock Hypes His WWE 2K18 Soundtrack

WWE has released the following video on Twitter featuring The Rock promoting the WWE 2K18 soundtrack that he personally curated:

Do you smell what this SOUNDTRACK is COOKIN’?!? Hear from the #WWE2K18 Executive Soundtrack Producer himself… @therock!!! @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/6dq0wUiJkQ — WWE (@WWE) October 14, 2017

