Kurt Angle Teases Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

WWE Smackdown Live General Manager Kurt Angle recently conducted a fan Q&A on his official Facebook page.

When asked about the possibility of a women’s Elimination Chamber match Kurt replied by saying, “Patience. You will.”

You can view the exchange below:



Related: Kurt Angle Congratulates Jason Jordan (Video)

Titus Worldwide Family Vacation: The Corn Maze

WWE has released the following video on-line:

It’s Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto & Titus O’Neil vs. Apollo Crews & Akira Tozawa in a race to see which team of Superstars can escape this massive corn maze first. Ready, set, go!

I enjoyed this a lot. If you’re in the mood for watching wrestlers just have fun and be silly give it a watch.