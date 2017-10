Is Austin Aries Making More Money On Indies Than WWE?

Austin Aries has posted the following to Twitter noting that he is making more money on the independent scene now than he was with WWE:

Upcoming 6 weeks of “bingo hall” $ >> Last 4 months of “big league” $. Awesome to see the #prowrestling scene thriving around the . — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) October 14, 2017

