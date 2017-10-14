Matt Jackson Of The Young Bucks Calls The Current Iteration Of Bullet Club His ‘Favorite Version’

Last night, following the massive reaction that Bullet Club received at the ROH Global Wars show in Pittsburgh, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks responded to a fan on Twitter who praised the current iteration of Bullet Club with the following:

All dear to my heart but this is my favorite version. https://t.co/1yRq4ooRW2 — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 14, 2017

Considering that The Young Bucks have been involved with almost every iteration of Bullet Club that’s a pretty bold statement.

The only time they were not in Bullet Club would have been when it was originally formed in 2013 by Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) alongside Karl Anderson, Bad Luck Fale and Tama Tonga. The Young Bucks and Doc Gallows (Luke Gallows) would join a few months later.

The current iteration of Bullet Club includes the following members:

Former members of Bullet Club include:

Adam Cole

AJ Styles

Bone Soldier

Cody Hall

Doc Gallows

Frankie Kazarian

Karl Anderson

Prince Devitt

The following wrestlers are considered “part-time” members of Bullet Club:

Amber Gallows

La Comandante

Jeff Jarrett

King Haku

Mephisto

Rey Bucanero

Terrible

Do you agree with Matt? Is this the best version of Bullet Club yet? Let us know on Twitter, Facebook or in the comments section below!