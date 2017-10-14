Matt Jackson Of The Young Bucks Calls The Current Iteration Of Bullet Club His ‘Favorite Version’

Nick Hausman

Last night, following the massive reaction that Bullet Club received at the ROH Global Wars show in Pittsburgh, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks responded to a fan on Twitter who praised the current iteration of Bullet Club with the following:

Considering that The Young Bucks have been involved with almost every iteration of Bullet Club that’s a pretty bold statement.

The only time they were not in Bullet Club would have been when it was originally formed in 2013 by Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) alongside Karl AndersonBad Luck Fale and Tama Tonga. The Young Bucks and Doc Gallows (Luke Gallows) would join a few months later.

The current iteration of Bullet Club includes the following members:

  • Bad Luck Fale
  • Chase Owens
  • Cody (Rhodes)
  • Adam/Hangman Page
  • Kenny Omega
  • Marty Scurll
  • Matt Jackson
  • Nick Jackson
  • Tama Tonga
  • Tanga Loa/Roa
  • Yujiro Takahashi

Former members of Bullet Club include:

  • Adam Cole
  • AJ Styles
  • Bone Soldier
  • Cody Hall
  • Doc Gallows
  • Frankie Kazarian
  • Karl Anderson
  • Prince Devitt

The following wrestlers are considered “part-time” members of Bullet Club:

  • Amber Gallows
  • La Comandante
  • Jeff Jarrett
  • King Haku
  • Mephisto
  • Rey Bucanero
  • Terrible

