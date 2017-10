WWE, Jinder Mahal and other media outlets have been sharing highlights on social media of Mahal’s current media tour in India. Mahal is promoting WWE’s New Delhi shows on December 8th and 9th.

Below are some highlights.

Two legends met as @JinderMahal invited famed cricket player @sachin_rt to @WWE‘s Live Events in New Delhi! https://t.co/9usKHh23Kw — WWE (@WWE) October 14, 2017

You make us proud @JinderMahal. Thanks for inviting us to #WWELive in Delhi! The WWE fans will see you on Dec. 8th! https://t.co/6be5NyozM9 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2017