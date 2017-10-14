CM Punk Begins Training For Second Professional MMA Fight

Former WWE superstar CM Punk appears to have officially begun training in preparation for his second professional mixed martial arts fight. Punk, who transitioned into the sport a few years back, currently holds an 0-1 record following his devastating first round defeat at the hands of the multi-talented Mickey Gall back at UFC 203. There has been a great deal of speculation regarding who Punk will fight next, with some even believing that he’d move over to Bellator. Alas, it seems as if he’s sticking with the UFC which may be the best move given that we don’t know how many more fights he’s got in him. Back in #PunkCamp with my man @cmpunk #cmpunk working hard & getting better every day. Working on his next Fight. #ufc #mma #mixedmartialarts #wwe #wrestling #wrasslin #jiujitsu #kickboxing #judo #muaythai #pankration #taekwondo #sambo #kyokushin #karate #boxing #roufusport #wanderleyjiujitsu @danielswbjj #cushboxing @scottcushman #dukeroufusstrikinguniversity #drsu @dukeroufusstrikingu #repcombatcorner rocking my man @weapons_at_hand_mma_kickboxing Custom #combatcorner @combatcrnrdesignlab Shorts! #martialarts is Life! A post shared by Duke Roufus (@dukeroufus) on Oct 13, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT