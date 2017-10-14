WWE Network Programming Schedule For Upcoming Week Revealed

The list of programming for the next seven days of WWE Network content has been released.

Monday following Raw, it will be a new “WWE Story Time” episode with the following description: “WWE Superstars and Legends recall when unforgettable moments resulted in crowds and catastrophe everywhere from the balcony to the bathroom!”

Tuesday at 10 PM Eastern, it will be a new episode of “205 Live”

Wednesday at 8 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new “WWE NXT” which will feature the following:

NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) versus The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

Drew McIntyre interview

Ruby Riot versus Ember Moon versus Sonya Deville (Qualifier for Fatal Four-Way at NXT Takeover: Houston to crown the new NXT Women’s Champion)

This week’s “Flashback Friday” will celebrate the birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall.

At 3 PM Eastern, it will be the October 11, 1993 episode of Raw which features Rick Martel versus Razor Ramon competing for the vacant Intercontinental Title

At 4 PM Eastern, it is the live stream debut of “In Your House: Rage in the Cage” from February 18, 1996 which features Razor Ramon versus 1-2-3 Kid in a Crybaby Match

At 6 PM Eastern, it will be the May 27, 1996 edition of WCW Monday Nitro which features Scott Hall first appearing on television in the beginnings of the “Hostile Takeover”/nWo storyline

At 7:35 PM Eastern, it will be “WWE Story Time” featuring Scott Hall discussing a Mr. Perfect prank.

At 8 PM Eastern, it will be Wrestlemania X which features the iconic ladder match between Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels

At 11 PM Eastern, it will be the “Beyond the Ring” presentation of “Living On A Razor’s Edge: The Scott Hall Story”

At 12 AM Eastern on Saturday, it will be the first time on the live stream for the World Class Championship Wrestling television from September 4, 1982 which features the following:

“Al Madril and The Great Kabuki face off against each other in an incredible battle. Plus, King Kong Bundy, David Von Erich, and many more!”

At 3 PM Eastern, it will be “This Week in WWE”

Sunday at 7 PM Eastern, it will be the WWE TLC 2017 Kickoff featuring Renée Young and others . At 8 PM, it will be the pay-per-view proper. Followed by “Raw Talk” after the pay-per-view