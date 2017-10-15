The Shield vs Evolution – Extreme Rules 2014 (Full Match), Kurt Angle vs John Cena – No Mercy 2003 (Full Match)

The Shield vs Evolution – Extreme Rules 2014 (Full Match) As WWE continues to build towards The Shield’s in-ring return at TLC next weekend, more and more footage of the group in their prime is being uploaded to their YouTube channel. The latest addition is the full match between The Hounds of Justice and Evolution from Extreme Rules 2014. Related: The Shield’s Top 10 Coolest Moments (Video)

Kurt Angle vs John Cena – No Mercy 2003 (Full Match) With rumours continuing to swirl around that Kurt Angle will be returning to the ring in time for WrestleMania 34, WWE has reminded fans just how good The Olympic Gold Medalist was in his prime. In the following match, Angle took on rising star – at the time – John Cena.

