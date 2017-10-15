Madden 18 Superstar Tournament Continues (Video), Scott Hall Set For ‘An Evening With’ Show In The UK (Photo)

Madden 18 Superstar Tournament Continues (Video) This year’s Madden 18 WWE Superstar Tournament is underway, and the first round continued today with The Miz taking on Titus O’Neil. The reigning two-time champion, Seth Rollins, is set to get his defence of the title underway within the next few episodes. Related: The Miz Returning To Host MTV’s The Challenge

Scott Hall Set For ‘An Evening With’ Show In The UK (Photo) WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is set to travel over to the United Kingdom in December for ‘An Evening With’ show for Inside The Ropes. The British company have brought over some top names over the last few years, with Hall’s fellow Kliq mates Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash also being featured in shows over the next few months. Make sure and head over to https://t.co/vs9nry8xTu at 3pm today to get your tickets for our @SCOTTHALLNWO show in Glasgow Dec 3rd! pic.twitter.com/GrTXstAzoK — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) October 10, 2017