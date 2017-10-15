WWE Regina Live Event Results (10/14): The Miz vs Jason Jordan, Kalisto vs Enzo Amore, Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman & More! (Photos)

|
WWE Regina Live Event Results
October 14th, 2017
Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
Results courtesy of PWInsider
The Raw roster put on a great house show up in Canada last night, with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman clashing once again in the main event.
Kalisto defeated Enzo Amore to retain Cruiserweight Championship
Goldust & Darren Young defeated Curtis Axel & Curt Hawkins
Elias defeated R-Truth
Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus & Cesaro and Heath Slater & Rhyno to retain Raw Tag Team Championships
Dana Brooke & Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox & Alexa Bliss (w/ Emma as referee)
The Miz defeated Jason Jordan to retain Intercontinental Championship
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match