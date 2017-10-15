WWE Regina Live Event Results (10/14): The Miz vs Jason Jordan, Kalisto vs Enzo Amore, Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman & More! (Photos)

Harry Kettle
wwe regina

WWE Regina Live Event Results

October 14th, 2017

Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

The Raw roster put on a great house show up in Canada last night, with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman clashing once again in the main event.

Kalisto defeated Enzo Amore to retain Cruiserweight Championship

Goldust & Darren Young defeated Curtis Axel & Curt Hawkins

Elias defeated R-Truth

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus & Cesaro and Heath Slater & Rhyno to retain Raw Tag Team Championships

Dana Brooke & Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox & Alexa Bliss (w/ Emma as referee)

The Miz defeated Jason Jordan to retain Intercontinental Championship

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match

 
