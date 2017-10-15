WWE Regina Live Event Results (10/14): The Miz vs Jason Jordan, Kalisto vs Enzo Amore, Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman & More! (Photos)

WWE Regina Live Event Results

October 14th, 2017

Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

Results courtesy of PWInsider

The Raw roster put on a great house show up in Canada last night, with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman clashing once again in the main event.

Kalisto defeated Enzo Amore to retain Cruiserweight Championship

Goldust & Darren Young defeated Curtis Axel & Curt Hawkins

Elias defeated R-Truth

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus & Cesaro and Heath Slater & Rhyno to retain Raw Tag Team Championships

Dana Brooke & Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox & Alexa Bliss (w/ Emma as referee)

The Miz defeated Jason Jordan to retain Intercontinental Championship

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match

The Women At #WWERegina

-Emma

-Sasha Banks

-Dana Brooke

-Alexa Bliss

Pic Cred IG user “mikey_logan_official” pic.twitter.com/oqiE7ecymQ — Annette (@AnnetteReid24) October 15, 2017

And @WWERomanReigns is victorious in Regina after beating Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match!#WWERegina pic.twitter.com/fY514kzRFd — Mike D. (@DouceyD) October 15, 2017

Thank you #WWERegina for flexing with us! Nothing can stop us from winning! @ProminentPundit pic.twitter.com/zwm2Cn1aK5 — Dana Brooke. (@KillaOfAttitude) October 15, 2017